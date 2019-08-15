Teaching About Refugees - Guidance on working with refugee children struggling with stress and trauma

Introduction

Whilst some refugee children can present challenging and worrying behavior at school and in the classroom, not all children who have experienced armed conflict and flight will suffer from trauma and stress.

This document deals with stress and traumarelated behaviours in refugee children.

It aims to help teachers understand how stress and trauma can affect refugee children and students, and also to give some tips and advice to teachers on how to successfully include children and students who suffer from stress and trauma in their classrooms.

What experiences cause stress or trauma in refugee children?

Experiences that cause trauma or stress in refugee children range from living in and fleeing violent situations, losing loved ones and undertaking dangerous and stressful journeys to safety.

In addition, not knowing if one’s status in a new country is permanent, living in poor housing and with limited resources and even living with parents or other care-givers that may be suffering from trauma or stress themselves, can contribute to refugee children’s daily stress, and may further impact trauma they may have already experienced.

What are PTSD, toxic stress, adjustment disorders - do I need to diagnose my students in order to help them?

You should not try to diagnose your students - teachers are not therapists.

If you have concerns about the mental health of any of your students, refer them through the correct mechanisms to a mental health practitioner, a counsellor or a medic so that they may receive a proper diagnosis and the care and treatment they need.

However, school and most importantly the relationships formed at school can be an incredibly stabilizing, positive and nurturing experience in a child’s or a student’s life, which can help them move on from more challenging times. Paired with supportive help at home or in out of school life from parents, siblings, other family members and guardians, many children and students will overcome the challenges they are experiencing without additional help.

In this guidebook you will find a number of exercises that can be helpful to teachers with classes in which there are refugee students who may suffer from stress and trauma as well as guidance on creating an environment in the classroom and school that promotes wellbeing of children who struggle with trauma and stress.

Why does a child’s behaviour change when they experience stress and trauma?

Children’s brains, like adults’, process and respond to experiences and information in stages. The stages generally progress from immediate physical responses like sweaty hands or a lump in one’s throat to emotional responses, feeling angry or upset, and then finally the “thinking part” of our brains will engage. Once the “thinking part” of our brain is engaged, we can organize our thoughts, take time to reflect about things, and act to ensure the best possible outcomes.

Children and students who have undergone trauma or extreme stress often act differently because their brains are overwhelmed with violent and stressful experiences that interrupt the normal flow of information and experienceprocessing.

What occurs is that the “thinking part” of the brain switches off, while parts that produce more emotional and physical responses are still switched on. This results in more extreme physical and emotional behaviour than might be expected in any given situation.

For example, a student who is having a discussion with someone may suddenly feel angry and hit another child without even realizing it, another child may suddenly begin to complain of a sore stomach, or a student might act emotionally distant to everyone around them and not wish to engage in any interaction at all.