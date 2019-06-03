03 Jun 2019

TB-related deaths among people living with HIV falling, but not by enough

Report
from UNAIDS
Published on 03 Jun 2019 View Original
© UNAIDS
© UNAIDS

Even though tuberculosis (TB) is preventable and curable, it is the top infectious killer worldwide, claiming around 4400 lives a day. TB also remains the leading cause of death among people living with HIV, causing one in three AIDS-related deaths. However, progress has been made―TB-related deaths among people living with HIV peaked in 2005, at 600 000 deaths; since then, they have halved, to 300 000 in 2017.

Countries pledged in the 2016 United Nations Political Declaration on Ending AIDS to reduce TB deaths among people living with HIV by 75% by 2020. By 2017, five low- or middle-income countries had achieved or exceeded that target―a further 18 countries reduced TB deaths among people living with HIV by more than 50% and are on track to achieve the target by the end of 2020, provided that scale-up of services is maintained. However, the estimates also show that most countries are not on track and that deaths are rising in some regions and countries.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.