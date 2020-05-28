Targeting and prioritization of impoverished and food-insecure populations affected by COVID-19 | Safeguarding and scaling up assistance for people most at risk - May 2020

1. Introduction

The outbreak of COVID-19 comes with unpredictable primary and secondary impacts on vulnerable and food-insecure populations across the world. Mortality and morbidity appear to be most acute for elderly people, and those with underlying health conditions. At the same time, the widely anticipated economic downturn could have a more devastating effect on the world's poor than the virus itself.

According to the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), the food and nutrition security implications of the pandemic will manifest itself in two waves: a massive short-wave shock will be followed by long wave that will affect the world for years to come. IFPRI estimates that, globally, over 140 million people could fall into extreme poverty (measured against the $1.90 poverty line) in 2020— an increase of 20 percent from present levels.

As extreme poverty and food security are closely linked, this would also drive up food insecurity. The global health crisis could therefore result in a major food crisis, unless steps are taken to provide unprecedented emergency relief and safety net support. Prior to COVID, 135 million people were acutely hungry as a result of conflict, climate change and economic crisis according to the recently published Global Report on Food Crises 2020. WFP has projected that a further 130 million may be driven into hunger due to the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic taking the total to 265 million in 2020.

International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that by April, 68 percent of the world’s workforce had been affected by full, or partial, lockdown measures. In the second quarter of 2020, the reduction in working hours was equivalent to 130 million full-time workers assuming a 48-hour week. Lower- middle-income countries are expected to register the highest rate of hours lost, at 12.5 percent. Sectors currently most affected include wholesale and retail, manufacturing, accommodation and food services, as well as transport and storage. Among the most vulnerable in the labour market, are the 2 billion informal economy workers. According to ILO, 1.6 billion or 76 percent are impacted by lockdown measures and/or working in the hardest-hit sectors. It is estimated that informal economy workers in low- and lower-middle income countries will face income losses of up to 82 percent. By region, the largest decline is expected in Africa and Latin America. Women are particularly hard hit as they are overrepresented in the hardest-hit sectors.