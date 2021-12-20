Taking stock of the arms trade treaty: A summary of policy options

the entry into force of the 2013 Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) in December 2014. The treaty is the first legally binding international agreement that aims to establish the highest possible common standards for regulating the international trade in conventional arms, to eradicate their illicit trade and prevent their diversion. These past seven years have started to test the strength of the ATT, in particular its capacity to measure up to the expectations of its various stakeholders and the ability of its states parties to effectively transition from a negotiation to an implementation framework.

A stocktaking exercise by SIPRI focused on five main aspects of the treaty: its scope, the application of its prohibitions and the riskassessment criteria, its processes and forums, promotion of its universalization, and support for states’ implementation.2 This has shown that, while numerous achievements can be ascribed to the ATT, problematic aspects remain and there are several areas in 1Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), adopted by the United Nations General Assembly 2 Apr. 2013, opened for signature 3 June 2013, entered into force 24 Dec. 2014, Article 1. In parallel, the Stimson Center is conducting a review of the implementation of the transparency and reporting obligations of the ATT, a major aspect of the treaty that is not covered here. which the ATT can be improved or strengthened.

As a result, SIPRI has elaborated a series of policy options to further strengthen the above five aspects of the treaty. These policy options, which are addressed to relevant ATT stakeholders, are summarized below. Taken together, the proposed measures represent a menu of options for ATT stakeholders.