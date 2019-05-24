Taking on the fight against Sexual and Gender-based Violence

Today, in a ground-breaking collaboration, the governments of Norway, Iraq, Somalia, the United Arab Emirates together with the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross met to tackle sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), a global challenge that while devastating for the people and communities affected, is not inevitable and can be prevented.

High-level delegations from over 100 countries, top UN officials, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege and many civil society representatives gathered in Oslo to strengthen political commitment and increase funding to end sexual and gender-based violence in humanitarian crises.

