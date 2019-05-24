24 May 2019

Taking on the fight against Sexual and Gender-based Violence

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 May 2019 View Original

Today, in a ground-breaking collaboration, the governments of Norway, Iraq, Somalia, the United Arab Emirates together with the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross met to tackle sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), a global challenge that while devastating for the people and communities affected, is not inevitable and can be prevented.

High-level delegations from over 100 countries, top UN officials, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege and many civil society representatives gathered in Oslo to strengthen political commitment and increase funding to end sexual and gender-based violence in humanitarian crises.

Read more on OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.