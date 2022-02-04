Take Action for Climate Justice – A guide for teachers and educators working with young people aged 9-16

About this guide

Aimed at teachers and educators, this short guide contains practical advice, classroom activities and helpful planning tools to inspire and motivate young people aged 9-16 to take action for our planet and its people.

There are many ways in which we can all take climate action, from making individual lifestyle changes to participating in collective community responses that target the systemic causes of the climate emergency, and all are important. Taking action can develop young people’s sense of agency, build skills such as leadership and decision-making, and help them to build empathy and manage eco-anxiety. This guide supports young people to take action by sharing the message about climate justice, raising awareness and influencing others to help make change happen.

A recent survey by Inter Climate Network found that more than 80 per cent of young people aged 11–18 were concerned about climate change, with half of them already choosing to take climate action. Almost all of those taking action are doing so at home, with only a third acting on climate change in school. Another key finding was that many young people do not feel they have the power to effect change, citing barriers such as a lack of knowledge about what they can do, insufficient time provided in school for positive climate action, and a sense that individual actions have little impact without wider structural change.

What is climate justice?

While the climate crisis is affecting us all, it’s hitting some communities more than others — and it’s the people who have done the least to cause it who are suffering the most. People facing poverty often don’t have access to the support needed to survive and recover from extreme weather, such as clean water on tap during a drought, or home insurance to help rebuild after houses are destroyed by floods.

It’s an injustice that our ability to cope with the climate crisis is based on where we live, what resources we have available, and what part of society we belong to.

Individuals and communities around the world are coming together and speaking out for their right to a fairer and more sustainable future. We only have eight years for the whole world to massively cut global carbon emissions — to prevent global warming from reaching catastrophic levels and creating human suffering on an unimaginable scale. It’s not too late if we all take urgent action together.