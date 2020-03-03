Taiwan ICDF has assisted our Pacific allies to overcome environmental constraints by introducing hydroponic system

Our South Pacific allies are subject to many environmental constraints in agricultural development, coupled with extreme climatic conditions in recent years; therefor, the food insecurity and malnutrition has emerged. To enhance the food supply chains, promote the idea of a balanced and healthy diet, and gradually reduce the risk of non-commutable diseases (NCDs) epidemics in our allies, Taiwan International Cooperation Development Foundation (Taiwan ICDF) tries to increase the diversified vegetable and fruit producing capacity and provide solution to congenital environmental impacts such as infertile soil and insufficient natural resources by introducing hydroponic system to South Pacific. The approaches include the conduction of technical trainings, cooperation on production and improvement of cultivation management, improvement of the healthy diet, monitoring health conditions, and enhancing the capacity of school kitchen. We hope to improve the livelihood of Marshallese while boosting the food supply to our allies.

The Taiwan ICDF integrates different approaches to create new value in technical cooperation. Since 2020, the specialists for hydroponic techniques and nutrition will be recruited. The tasks of hydroponic specialist are to guide the establishment of hydroponic systems, produce seedlings, cooperate with RMI agricultural departments, strengthen grain production, and increase students' daily vegetable and fruit intake by supplying vegetable to student group meal; as for the nutrition specialist, the tasks are to educate students about the importance of fruits and vegetables to human health and design a group meal menu for students, which will help strengthen the overall dietary health of our allies.

This bilateral cooperation can not only ameliorate the food security issue, reduce the malnutrition population and the risk of NCDs such as cardiovascular, diabetes, and kidney disease, but promote our allies' agricultural economic development and achieve a win-win situation. Taiwan ICDF will continue to actively assess the development needs of our allies and seek opportunities for cooperation with other international aid organizations, looking forward to deepening the momentum of bilateral cooperation and establishing sustainable local business.