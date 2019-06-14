Tackling the Taboo: Sexuality and gender-transformative programmes to end child, early and forced marriage and unions

1. FOREWORD

In response to the limited discussion of sexuality in the global discourse on child, early and forced marriage and unions (CEFMU), 41 local, national and global program implementers, government representatives, philanthropic foundations, researchers and policy advocates in the field of adolescent development and sexuality gathered in New York in March 2016 to discuss the control of adolescent girls’ sexuality in the context of CEFMU. The two-day meeting was hosted by the American Jewish World Service, CARE USA, the International Women’s Health Coalition and GreeneWorks. One of the objectives of this meeting was to develop recommendations for addressing sexuality within the context of CEFMU, including to fill programmatic, research and advocacy gaps.

Coming out of this meeting, the CEFMU and Sexuality Programs Working Group was formed.

The working group commissioned a review to identify gender-transformative programmes that promote bodily integrity and girls’ rights and development and result in normative change that helps end CEFMU. The findings are captured in this report, which also showcases in detail, through case studies, some of the ground-breaking, gendertransformative work on sexuality carried out by three organisations: Trust for Indigenous Culture and Health (TICAH) in Kenya, International Centre for Reproductive Health and Sexual Rights (INCRESE) in Nigeria and The YP Foundation in India (see case studies, pages 29–31).

We would like to thank all the organisations that shared their time, expertise and information with us. Without their generosity and important work, this report would not have been possible. This project was supported by the Kendeda Fund, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands through the Prevention+ programme, the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) and other generous donors. We would also like to thank Maria Bordallo and her team (Susana Fried, Shelly Makleff, Rhon Reynolds) for carrying out the analysis and drafting the initial findings and case studies, and Gabriela Muñoz and Alejandra Colom of the Population Council for their assistance in completing the full report.

In solidarity and partnership, the CEFMU and Sexuality Programs Working Group:

American Jewish World Service (AJWS), CARE, CREA, Global Fund for Women, Girls Not Brides,

GreeneWorks, International Center for Research on Women (ICRW), International Women’s Health Coalition (IWHC), Nirantar Trust, Plan International, Population Council and Promundo-US.