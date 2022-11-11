Despite the transformative role preprimary education can play in addressing gender inequalities and challenging common gender norms and stereotypes while they are being acquired by the youngest learners, boys and girls continue to have different classroom experiences. Gender biases and stereotypes are frequently reproduced in teacher-student interactions, play, pre-primary education curriculums, and teaching and learning materials. They shape gender identities, aspirations and expectations that go on to have a profound impact on life choices, outcomes and inequities faced by girls and boys.

Tackling Gender Equality From the Early Years: Strategies for building a gender-transformative pre-primary education system, a research report developed by UNICEF’s Office of Research-Innocenti, presents key strategies with country cases and examples that can help governments and policymakers to proactively incorporate gender-responsiveness into the design and implementation of their early childhood education (ECE) policy and programming. Findings from this report are further supported through five advocacy briefs which provide targeted guidance to key stakeholders in supporting the gender transformative agenda through the early years.

Read the full report here.