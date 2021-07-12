Tackling a double-threat: Children at the front and centre of urban fragility and climate change

Climate change is a threat multiplier, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable girls and boys. Though children are the least responsible for climate change, those living in urban informal settlements, as well as fragile and developing contexts, are among the most susceptible to its ravages. This policy brief explores the linkages between urban fragility and climate change and the resulting impacts on children in marginalized urban settings.

This document provides an overview of case studies on civil society organizations’ work on climate action in cities with and for children. It also highlights a set of recommendations for key actors to ensure children’s rights to a healthy, safe and sustainable urban future.

This policy brief was developed jointly by World Vision International, Plan International and UNICEF for the Urban Thinkers Campus “Climate Action in Cities: Children at the Front and Centre”, June 2021 as part of the World Urban Campaign. Plan International, UNICEF and World Vision International are all part of the Globl Alliance – Cities 4 Children, an interdisciplinary alliance of 22 member organizations working together to ensure that child rights are firmly embedded in the urban agenda.