Table of National Committees and other national bodies on international humanitarian law (15 November 2019)
States face a formidable task when it comes to implementing international humanitarian law (IHL) within the domestic legal order. This table contains information on all existing national committees and other national bodies on IHL. There were 112 national IHL committees across the world in november 2019, including one new committee in Bulgaria.
Table with name, address, legal basis, membership and mandate of each Committee.