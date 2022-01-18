ABOUT THIS WORKBOOK

This workbook is ideal for people working on complex problems across any field of social change who want to make sustainable social impact, whether working at a community or global scale.

It will walk you through a rigorous version of a systems practice, which will prepare you to be a discerning user of other systems tools that can complement this approach.

This practice has been pioneered and developed in collaboration with teams across The Omidyar Group. This workbook aims to fill the gap between the promise of a systems approach for making social change and putting it into practice. This gap closing was greatly aided by the social and organizational learning knowledge brought by Karen Grattan of Engaging Inquiry, and by the human-centered design contributions of Daylight Design.

The Omidyar Group represents the philanthropic, personal and professional interests of Pierre and Pam Omidyar.