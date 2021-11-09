Synthesis report: Mapping good practice in the implementation of humanitarian-development-peace nexus approaches (September 2021)

INTRODUCTION

To reduce need, risk and vulnerability, increasing numbers of countries are implementing the nexus approach. This has led to a growing and diverse experience in its operationalization, lessons learned and good practice. In response to demand by IASC members, Member States and donors for operational examples, good practice and lessons learned, Results Group 4 embarked on a mapping exercise in 2021. The aim was to provide a global overview of where and how HDP nexus approaches are implemented, and gather good practice and lessons learned.

The mapping is based on the nexus definition adopted in the IASC Light Guidance on Collective Outcomes. The guidance describes the HDP nexus as a collective effort by humanitarian, development and, where relevant and appropriate, peace actors to reduce people’s humanitarian needs, risks and vulnerabilities by working towards ‘collective outcomes’ or HDP priority areas as follows:

► Joint analysis or sharing of analyses to obtain a shared understanding of need, risk and vulnerability.

► Articulation of ‘collective outcomes’ or HDP priority areas based on the areas of greatest need, risk and vulnerability.

► Joined-up planning and programming in support of these collective outcomes or priorities.

► Financing that is aligned or harmonized around these collective outcomes or priorities. The mapping follows these operational steps as the key components that have been defined to constitute the HDP nexus. While the mapping captures the progress made in implementing collective outcomes, it is not exclusive of other approaches that have been developed and implemented at the country level.

The mapping also covers the thematic areas of peace, gender and local actors. These themes were selected as they are intrinsically linked to the HDP nexus and require attention in its implementation.

The mapping was conducted by a subgroup of Results Group 4, convened by OCHA in collaboration with DCO, FAO, ICVA, IOM, Oxfam, PBSO, UNDP, UNFPA, WFP, WVI and the Global Protection Cluster. The subgroup developed the concept and agreed on a set of survey questions and countries.

The mapping covers Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), Somalia, Sudan and Ukraine.

Resident Coordinators/Humanitarian Coordinators (RC/HCs) in these countries were asked to consult with key stakeholders and describe the overall HDP nexus approach; collective outcomes or other HDP priority areas; and how they engaged in joined-up planning, programming and financing around these priorities. They were also asked how peace, gender and local actors featured in the HDP nexus approach.

The report's sections summarize the key findings based on analysis across the 16 individual country reports, outlining areas where progress has been made, as well as challenges and gaps that require further support.