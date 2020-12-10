Synthesis of Evidence from Evaluations of UNHCR’s Cash-Based Interventions, November 2020

Background

This paper summarises evidence and high-level findings from three evaluations of UNHCR’s CashBased Interventions (CBIs), focusing on the protection outcomes of CBI. Links to the evaluations are included at the end of the document.

1. Appropriateness of CBIs

All evaluations concluded that CBIs are an appropriate and viable modality to meet basic needs and support a dignified life. They show that CBI is flexible and can be applied successfully in different contexts, including in camp, urban and transitory settings. This is reflected in the positive perceptions of cash among recipients across all three contexts, with the evaluations observing that having more choice and control is consistently viewed as a transformational aspect of receiving cash instead of in-kind assistance.

Across all three countries, the size of the cash transfer was however, insufficient to fully achieve the programmes’ objectives or to cover all basic needs, largely due to resource constraints. There is also evidence that there are some gaps in complementary programming and access to services, for example in food or health, resulting in refugees using cash to cover these gaps.

The evaluations, most notably the CBI evaluation synthesis in Jordan, recognize the benefits of blanket targeting but note that the shift to targeted assistance based on vulnerability in some settings may better respond to varied household needs and vulnerabilities.

Additionally, the evaluations recommend exploring investment in employment and livelihoods alongside CBI to better manage the resource fluctuations present in many humanitarian settings. However, as the evaluations observe, this is most likely to yield results in contexts where clear pathways to self-reliance and resilience are in place and the context is conducive for sustainable livelihoods. For example, the evaluation in Greece highlights the ongoing need for CBI as incomegenerating opportunities are limited, but also suggests that UNHCR leverages its CBI programming to encourage sustained livelihood activities and financial independence