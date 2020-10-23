Synthesis of evidence and lessons on country capacity strengthening from decentralized evaluations (2016-2020)

1. Background

The TOR are structured as follows: section 1 provides information on the context for this synthesis; section 2 presents the rationale, objectives, stakeholders and main users of the synthesis; section 3 presents the evaluation questions and scope; section 4 identifies the approach and methodology; section 5 indicates how the synthesis evaluation will be organized.

The purpose of these terms of reference (TOR) is to guide the conduct of the proposed Synthesis of Evidence and Lessons on how country capacity strengthening was evaluated by WFP’s decentralized evaluations from 2016 to 2020. 1 More specifically, it aims to provide key information to stakeholders about the synthesis exercise, to guide the evaluation team, including specifying expectations during the various phases of the synthesis evaluation.

1.1 Introduction

In 2016, WFP selected a new model for its evaluation function, combining centralized evaluation with demand-led decentralized evaluation, in line with Strategic Plan commitments and related organization strengthening initiatives. WFP’s evaluation plans are set out in Regional Evaluation Plans and in the triennial programme of work for OEV, which also includes synthesis reports.

Evaluation syntheses are an approach used to highlight issues that cut across different evaluations, and to address questions using an existing evidence base.2 OEV adheres to the following definition of evaluation synthesis: a combination and integration of findings from quality-assessed evaluations to develop higher-level or more comprehensive knowledge and inform policy and strategic decisions.

Decentralized evaluations are commissioned and managed by country offices, regional bureau or headquarters-based divisions other than the Office of Evaluation (OEV). They cover operations4, activities, pilots, themes, transfer modalities or any other area of action at the sub-national, national or multi-country level. They follow OEV’s guidance, including impartiality safeguards and quality assurance system.5 They are not presented to the Executive Board.