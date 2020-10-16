Synthesis of Evaluative Evidence on UNHCR’s Cash Based Interventions

Evaluation Brief

Background

This short paper summarises the synthesized evidence and high-level findings across UNHCR’s Evaluation Service’s work on Cash-Based Interventions (CBIs). Links to the evaluations consulted for this synthesis are included at the end of the document.

1. Appropriateness of CBIs

Across a set of varied refugee settings, including primarily camp-based, urban and transitory populations, our evaluative evidence demonstrates that CBIs are an appropriate and viable modality to meet basic needs and support a dignified life. The evaluations show that CBI modalities are flexible enough to be applied successfully in different contexts and can be adapted through a blanket or a vulnerability targeting strategy.