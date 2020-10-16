World

Synthesis of Evaluative Evidence on UNHCR’s Cash Based Interventions

Format
Evaluation and Lessons Learned
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Evaluation Brief

Background

This short paper summarises the synthesized evidence and high-level findings across UNHCR’s Evaluation Service’s work on Cash-Based Interventions (CBIs). Links to the evaluations consulted for this synthesis are included at the end of the document.

1. Appropriateness of CBIs

Across a set of varied refugee settings, including primarily camp-based, urban and transitory populations, our evaluative evidence demonstrates that CBIs are an appropriate and viable modality to meet basic needs and support a dignified life. The evaluations show that CBI modalities are flexible enough to be applied successfully in different contexts and can be adapted through a blanket or a vulnerability targeting strategy.

Related Content