Switzerland steps up efforts to fight AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis – Ignazio Cassis announces extra 7 million

Every year, 2.5 million people die of AIDS, malaria or tuberculosis, mainly in low- and middle-income countries. At a pledging conference hosted in Lyon on Thursday in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis announced a CHF 7 million increase in Switzerland's contribution to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. The Geneva-based Global Fund is a priority multilateral partner for Switzerland's international cooperation.

