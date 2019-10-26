26 Oct 2019

Switzerland steps up efforts to fight AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis – Ignazio Cassis announces extra 7 million

Report
from Government of Switzerland
Published on 10 Oct 2019 View Original

Every year, 2.5 million people die of AIDS, malaria or tuberculosis, mainly in low- and middle-income countries. At a pledging conference hosted in Lyon on Thursday in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis announced a CHF 7 million increase in Switzerland's contribution to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. The Geneva-based Global Fund is a priority multilateral partner for Switzerland's international cooperation.

FDFA Information
Contact for media enquiries
Federal Palace West
3003 Bern
Phone +41 (0)58 462 31 53
Fax +41 (0)58 464 90 47
info@eda.admin.ch

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.