Swedish statement at the UN Security Council Briefing on Mine Action

National statement delivered by Ambassador Irina Schoulgin Nyoni on behalf of Sweden at the United Nations Security Council Briefing on Mine Action, 29 June 2018, New York.

Mr President,

I want to begin by thanking the Assistant Secretary-General Mr. Alexander Zuev for his useful briefing today. Let me also thank the Secretary-General for his informative and comprehensive report, which we welcome. I would also like to acknowledge Bolivia´s spearheading efforts in advancing this agenda through the resolution last year and their commitment to keep the Security Council's attention on this important issue.

As we said at the adoption of resolution 2365 one year ago, the terrible legacy of landmines and explosive remnants of war on the communities where they are found cannot be overstated. We commend the United Nations for its work on all aspects of Mine Action. Together with countless community and civil society groups results are being achieved. Casualties from landmines has decreased in recent years, and that is worth highlighting. At the same time, there is no space for complacency as the number of casualties from improvised explosive devices on the other hand has risen sharply, especially used in conflict and post-conflict areas, including non-state actors.

Sweden fully shares the concerns expressed over the serious post-conflict humanitarian and peacebuilding problems caused by explosive remnants of war. We need to do more to minimize the occurrence, effects and risks. In this context, it's worth recalling the significance of mine clearance also to further enhance the possibilities for Peace Keeping Operations to fulfil their work according to their mandate.

There's a growing awareness within the mine action sector that including a gender perspective to activities will result in mine action having greater and wider impact. Women are often more inclined to share information on threats, and women and children are often subject to risk from remnants of war in their daily activities. We note with satisfaction that UNMAS Program Staff is almost 50 percent women.

All in all, Sweden has contributed over 100 million USD to mine action worldwide over the last decade. The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency is a stand by partner to UNMAS and the International Committee of the Red Cross and conducts humanitarian operations, including humanitarian mine-action worldwide.

Mr President,

Sweden believes in an approach to disarmament and international security that puts human beings at the centre of its policy. Sweden is a State Party to all relevant conventions banning or regulating the use of mines, anti-personnel land mines, cluster munitions and the handling of explosive remnants of war. Sweden remains firmly committed to these Conventions and their full universalization, which is the most effective way to countering the risks associated with the use of such weapons.

Thank you, Mr President.