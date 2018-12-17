17 Dec 2018

Sweden Strengthens Partnership with UN Environment Programme

Report
from UN Environment Programme
Published on 17 Dec 2018 View Original

December 2018 - The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) is contributing roughly USD 31 million (280,000,000 Swedish Kronor) over four years to support critical environmental issues.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Ambassador Anna Jardfelt of the Embassy of Sweden in Nairobi and Acting Director Joyce Msuya of the UN Environment Programme. The agreement, which will remain effective until 2022, supports climate action, resilience to disasters and conflicts, healthy ecosystems, waste and air quality, and sustainable consumption and production. Emphasis is on improving conditions for people living in poverty in developing countries, ensuring gender and human rights are integrated in policies and programmes, and increased coordination with development partners and UN agencies.

Sweden is also one of this year’s top contributors to the Environment Fund with a contribution of USD 5.05 million.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.