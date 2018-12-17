Sweden Strengthens Partnership with UN Environment Programme

December 2018 - The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) is contributing roughly USD 31 million (280,000,000 Swedish Kronor) over four years to support critical environmental issues.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Ambassador Anna Jardfelt of the Embassy of Sweden in Nairobi and Acting Director Joyce Msuya of the UN Environment Programme. The agreement, which will remain effective until 2022, supports climate action, resilience to disasters and conflicts, healthy ecosystems, waste and air quality, and sustainable consumption and production. Emphasis is on improving conditions for people living in poverty in developing countries, ensuring gender and human rights are integrated in policies and programmes, and increased coordination with development partners and UN agencies.

Sweden is also one of this year’s top contributors to the Environment Fund with a contribution of USD 5.05 million.