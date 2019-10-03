Sweden Steps Up Fight Against Epidemics with Strong Pledge to Global Fund

STOCKHOLM - The Global Fund applauded Sweden’s strong commitment to the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria with a new pledge of SEK2.85 billion to the Global Fund for the next three years.

The pledge – a 14% increase over the previous period – was made today by Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation, Peter Eriksson.

“In recent years, we have seen a tougher climate and dwindling interest in women’s rights, and particularly sexual and reproductive rights. For this reason, Sweden’s contribution to the Global Fund is particularly important,” said Eriksson. “Through this increased contribution, Sweden will remain a strong donor to global action for health. And with this, we will also have increased expectations and demands that the Global Fund will deliver in Sweden’s priority areas, including preventive efforts, equitable health, human rights and sexual and reproductive health and rights.”

Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund, commended Sweden’s leadership in global health.

“Sweden’s investments in global health have contributed immensely in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria and in building strong health systems,” said Sands. “We thank the Swedish people for their strong commitment to the vision of a healthier, more inclusive and more prosperous, world.”

Sweden is the eighth largest public donor to the Global Fund and has an important role as a partner. Today’s pledge is equivalent to around US$290 million, based on current exchange rates.

Investments in health are a key element in Sweden’s framework for development cooperation. The country prioritizes investments in sexual and reproductive health and rights, gender equality, human rights and health systems as an approach to achieving the right of health for all.

Additionally, Sweden emphasizes the importance of increased funding for preventive health programs, sustainable systems for health and early warning systems to improve preparedness to manage disease outbreaks and other health threats. These are also priority areas of Global Fund partnership investments towards ending epidemics and achieving Sustainable Development Goals

Last month, the Global Fund announced that its partnership has saved more than 32 million lives, and provided prevention, treatment and care services to hundreds of millions of people, helping to revitalize communities, strengthen local health systems and improve economies.

French President Emmanuel Macron will host the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment pledging conference in Lyon, France, on 9-10 October 2019. The Global Fund has set a target for raising at least US$14 billion for the three-year cycle of funding. A successful Sixth Replenishment will help the Global Fund partnership save 16 million lives, cut the mortality rate from HIV, TB and malaria in half, and build stronger health systems by 2023. In addition, every US dollar invested in the Global Fund will have a return in broader economic gains of US$19.

“I am looking forward to the global conference to be hosted by President Macron in Lyon next week, at which I will further highlight our priorities,” said Eriksson.