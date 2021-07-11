The year 2020 was a challenging year for global health. The COVID-19 pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis. The acute crisis must be managed while sustaining long-term investments in health systems, health security and healthy communities. The report on Sweden’s development assistance for health contains statistics from the Government Offices and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida)on Swedish support to health and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) in 2020.

Download: Sweden’s development assistance for health 2020 - Statistical report (pdf 744 kB)

Sweden’s development assistance for health in 2020 amounted to a record high SEK 6.2 billion. The support has been invested in areas such as COVID-19 response, resilient and sustainable health systems and SRHR efforts. Of the total development assistance for health, 58 per cent was channeled through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and 42 per cent through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).