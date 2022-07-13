Sweden invests in global health with record financial support to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

On 13 July, the Government of Sweden announced its plan to increase its financial support to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to SEK 3 billion over the next three-year period. Sweden’s support will contribute to the fund’s goal of saving 20 million lives and reducing mortality from HIV and AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria by two-thirds.

Since its inception 20 years ago, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has helped save more than 40 million lives in more than one hundred countries and contributed to strengthening health systems and building capacity to deal with health emergencies such as COVID-19. After several years of positive trends, the COVID 19 pandemic and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine have severely disrupted the work against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. Each year, close to three million people lose their lives to these diseases. For this reason, the Government of Sweden plans to increase its financial support to the Global Fund to SEK 1 billion per year from 2023 to 2025. This represents an increase of over five per cent of Sweden’s financial support.

“The Global Fund's work against HIV and AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, for sexual and reproductive health and rights and for more resilient and sustainable health systems plays a crucial role, especially for those living in poverty and vulnerable situations. I am proud that Sweden continues to make a strong contribution to the fund's work to save lives across the world,” says Matilda Ernkrans, Minister for International Development Cooperation.

Sweden is committed to global health and provides extensive development assistance for health. Sweden focuses on creating societies that promote health, improving access to quality health services for all and preventing, preparing for and responding to health threats and crises. Sweden’s work against poverty, for equality and gender equality and to address the climate crisis are also important cornerstones of global health.

Press contact

Tobias Eke Vestergren

Press Secretary to the Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs Anna Hallberg

Phone (switchboard) [+46 8 405 10 00](tel:+46 8 405 10 00)

Mobile +46 73 042 21 84

email to Tobias Eke Vestergren