Sweden increases it support to combat violence against women and children

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, men's violence against women and violence in close relationships is increasing. Sweden therefore intends to contribute SEK 122 million to efforts to eliminate men's violence against women and violence in close relationships, combat violence against children and strengthen sexual and reproductive health and rights.

These funds will go to UN Women and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), supplementing the recently decided funds to the Global Fund, the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children and an increased appropriation to Sweden's strategy for sexual and reproductive health and rights in sub-Saharan Africa.

Gender inequality, men's violence against women and violence in close relationships are increasing around the world as a consequence of COVID-19. In addition, human rights are threatened as a result of the pandemic. We cannot accept that development gains are being reversed. Sweden is therefore providing further funding to this important work.

Violence against children is unacceptable, regardless of where in the world it occurs. Combating violence against children is a priority issue for the Government, and the fact that we are now providing operational support to the Global Partnership is part of this effort. The Partnership provides support to projects that combat violence against children, primarily in low- and middle-income countries.

FACTS