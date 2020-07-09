The Sustainable Development Goal 6 Global Acceleration Framework

“Our world as we know it and the future we want are at risk. Despite considerable efforts these past four years, we are not on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. We must dramatically step up the pace of implementation as we enter a decisive decade for people and the planet. We must connect the dots across all that we do – as individuals, civic groups, corporations, municipalities and Member States of the United Nations – and truly embrace the principles of inclusion and sustainability.” – António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General

Purpose

The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 Global Acceleration Framework aims to deliver fast results at an increased scale as part of the Decade of Action to deliver the SDGs by 2030. The international community will catalyse broad stakeholder action by dramatically improving its support to countries to achieve SDG 6 on water and sanitation through four action pillars:

1) Engage – swift responses to country requests through leveraged expertise and mobilization,

2) Align – coordinated approaches across sectors and actors through unified strategies and initiatives,

3) Accelerate – unlocked bottlenecks through five accelerators, and

4) Account – strengthened accountability through joint review and learning.

Promise

By committing to the Framework, the UN system and its multi-stakeholder partners, driven by country demand and coordinating through UN-Water, will unify the international community’s support to countries to rapidly accelerate towards national targets for SDG 6. In doing so, the Framework will contribute to progress across the 2030 Agenda and other relevant global targets: in particular, poverty reduction, food security, health, gender equality, peace, sustainability and climate resilience of communities, ecosystems and production systems.