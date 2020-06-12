Survivors Must Be at Centre of Responses to Eliminate Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, Secretary-General Says in International Day Observance Message

SG/SM/20122

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, observed on 19 June:

Sexual violence in conflict is a brutal crime, mainly perpetrated against women and girls, but also affecting men and boys. It reverberates throughout communities and societies, perpetuating cycles of violence and threatening international peace and security.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages through regions of the world that are affected by armed conflict, survivors confront even greater challenges. Reporting crimes may be difficult; shelters and clinics may be closed.

I commend front‑line staff who are finding ways to support those affected despite lockdowns and quarantines.

On this International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we stand in solidarity with survivors. We vow to listen to them and act on their experiences and decisions.

We must prevent and end these crimes; place survivors at the centre of our response; hold perpetrators accountable; and expand support for all those affected.

