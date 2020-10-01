Supportive Spaces for Infant and Young Child Feeding in Emergencies: Technical Brief, September 2020

In 2019, the Global Technical Assistance Mechanism for Nutrition (GTAM) examined technical challenges commonly faced by Nutrition in Emergencies (NiE) practitioners and the gaps in knowledge and gui­dance contributing to these challenges. A lack of clarity amongst practi­tioners on differences between Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) Corners and Mother Baby Areas (MBAs), and on resources available to guide implementation was identified as one of the priority gaps.

This technical brief aims to start addressing this gap by providing an overview of existing knowledge, guidance and tools related to support­ive spaces. It is designed for practitioners and pro­grammers considering implementing IYCF corners and MBAs to inform them of the available resources and tools and to help guide implementation.