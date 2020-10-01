World
Supportive Spaces for Infant and Young Child Feeding in Emergencies: Technical Brief, September 2020
Attachments
In 2019, the Global Technical Assistance Mechanism for Nutrition (GTAM) examined technical challenges commonly faced by Nutrition in Emergencies (NiE) practitioners and the gaps in knowledge and guidance contributing to these challenges. A lack of clarity amongst practitioners on differences between Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) Corners and Mother Baby Areas (MBAs), and on resources available to guide implementation was identified as one of the priority gaps.
This technical brief aims to start addressing this gap by providing an overview of existing knowledge, guidance and tools related to supportive spaces. It is designed for practitioners and programmers considering implementing IYCF corners and MBAs to inform them of the available resources and tools and to help guide implementation.