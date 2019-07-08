Supporting the Sustainable Development Goals across the world: Council adopts conclusions (8 July 2019)

The Council today adopted conclusions welcoming the publication of the first joint synthesis report of the EU and its member states on ''Supporting the Sustainable Development Goals across the world'' as an important contribution to EU reporting at the High Level Political Forum in 2019.

The Council welcomes the collective contribution of the EU and its member states to the implementation of all Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the world, leveraging all means of implementation, in support of the 2030 Agenda.

The Council notes that the EU and its member states have consistently and strongly supported EU values and principles, and welcomes in particular the enhanced efforts to reach those in extreme poverty and to tackle all forms of inequality, in line with the principle of leaving no one behind and seeking to reach the furthest behind first.

The Council highlights that the EU and its member states have promoted peace, security and stability, and have been amongst the strongest supporters of democracy, human rights, good governance, and the rule of law.

The Council underlines that the EU and its member states have strongly supported social and human development, including by giving priority to social protection, decent work, universal health coverage and access to education in their development cooperation. The Council stresses in particular the achievements made with regard to gender equality, the empowerment of women and girls and addressing violence against girls and women.

The Council also underlines the progress made by the EU and its Member States in supporting climate change mitigation and adaptation, environmental protection and the sustainable management and use of natural resources.

Full text of the Council conclusions on Supporting the Sustainable Development Goals across the world: the 2019 joint synthesis report of the European Union and its member states

Supporting the Sustainable Development Goals across the world: the 2019 joint synthesis report of the European Union and its member states (Commission website)

High Level Political Forum on sustainable development (United Nations website)

Visit the meeting page

Press contacts

Virginie Battu

Press officer

+32 2 281 53 16

+32 470 18 24 05