Supporting quality Community Engagement in WASH programming

**Planning adequate resources to strengthen community-centred WASH emergency responses: an essential guide for Managers and WASH teams **

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT IN WASH

Community engagement (CE) is a key component of Oxfam’s humanitarian approach. CE is an approach that aims to ensure that communities are meaningfully involved throughout the different phases of a humanitarian response: from programme design, planning, implementation, through to monitoring and evaluation. In Oxfam’s WASH programmes, CE is a planned and dynamic process to connect communities and other emergency response stakeholders to increase the community’s control over the impact of the response.

CE in WASH is not new, but it is different to how we planned WASH responses in the past; since CE is not only desirable, but essential in our WASH programming, there is a need for WASH teams and Managers to ensure WASH programmes are adequately resourced so that CE is possible, even when time is short.

Maximising community influence on and acceptance of WASH facilities and services is critical to ensure that:

public health risks are reduced and the unique privacy, dignity and cultural needs of communities are addressed;

communities’ right to be involved in decision-making is upheld, through honest dialogue and the provision of information; and

programme quality is strengthened through two-way communication, participation and feedback.

CRITICAL ENABLERS