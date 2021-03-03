Supporting principled local action in humanitarian response: Practical steps for Humanitarian Coordinators and Humanitarian Country Teams

SUPPORTING PRINCIPLED NATIONAL AND LOCAL1 NGOS IN HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Working with and investing in local actors as equal and strategic partners is a priority for the humanitarian response and the leadership of humanitarian operations. Localisation is a vital element for strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of humanitarian assistance and became firmly established in the humanitarian lexicon in the build-up to the World Humanitarian Summit in 2016. In the context of this paper, localisation is about recognizing and strengthening the role of local and national NGOs in humanitarian response strategically, institutionally and operationally.

The Peer-2-Peer Project visited Gaziantep, Turkey, to assess the integration of Syrian NGOs into the humanitarian response system with the overall goal of involving them in strategic decision-making and strengthening their engagement in a coordinated and principled humanitarian operation. Syrian NGOs in this area work as part of the cross-border response in Syria. The Peer-2-Peer mission was carried out with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), and on the invitation of the Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator (DRHC) in Gaziantep.