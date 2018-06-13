Supporting Grand Bargain signatories in meeting commitments to greater transparency progress report 1, June 2018

Executive summary

“The more we know about how money is channelled through the global humanitarian system, the better equipped we are to allocate resources effectively and measure results. For donors to provide more flexible and predictable funding they need reliable, real-time, prioritised, comparable and open data on the needs that they are being asked to finance and the results produced by their funding” – Too important to fail – addressing the humanitarian financing gap,

High-Level Panel Report on Humanitarian Financing, January 2016 The Grand Bargain commitments to greater transparency are fundamental for improving the operational efficiency, effectiveness and accountability of humanitarian action. Timely, reliable and comparable information on how humanitarian financing is being spent can enable organisations to better coordinate and target their efforts. Greater traceability of funding can improve evidence-based analysis of the efficiency of the humanitarian response and the effectiveness of its impact. Making this information open and available to all can support efforts to strengthen the accountability of governments and aid organisations to citizens in donor constituencies and, most importantly, in affected communities.

A push by the Grand Bargain signatories towards open data publication is key to improving the quality, availability and timeliness of information for decisionmaking and delivery, as well as highlighting responsibility and accountability gaps in humanitarian financing. Signatories committed to publishing timely, transparent, harmonised and open high-quality data on humanitarian funding within two years of the World Humanitarian Summit in May 2016. The International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI) Standard was considered the most advanced option for a shared open data standard. If all signatories published timely data to IATI, it would allow comparable information on humanitarian funding and activities to be exchanged, connected and used by many different stakeholders much faster than ever before.

The transparency workstream has focused initial efforts on supporting signatories in meeting their commitment to publish open data on their humanitarian funding.

As referenced in the Grand Bargain annual independent report 2018, this approach has paid off and there has been good progress by signatories on this commitment area. Since we published our baseline report in June 2017, the number of Grand Bargain signatories that are publishing open data on their humanitarian financing and providing much more useful and usable data on their activities has significantly increased. As at 1 May 2018:

• 44 of 59 Grand Bargain signatories (75%) were publishing open data using the IATI Standard. An additional 7 organisations (or their members or affiliates) have started publishing to IATI since publication of the baseline report in June 2017.

• Of the 44 signatories publishing open data using the IATI Standard o 36 (82%) were publishing open data on their humanitarian activities; 5 more organisations (or their members or affiliates) have started publishing their humanitarian activities than a year ago. o 8 (18%) were providing more granular humanitarian data, such as information on humanitarian response plans or clusters. No organisations were publishing this data in June 2017.

The IATI Standard has been further enhanced to enable Grand Bargain signatories to publish the data they need to be able to track progress in these commitment areas. Released in February 2018, version 2.03 enables signatories (and other IATI publishers) to provide even more granular reporting on humanitarian funding, for example by showing levels of earmarking, pledges, cash-based programming4 and whether funding is channelled via local and national responders.

• 31 organisations or 70% of the Grand Bargain signatories publishing to IATI are now using either version 2.02 or 2.03 of the IATI Standard, both of which allow for some degree of detailed humanitarian reporting. An additional 15 organisations (or their members or affiliates) have made improvements to their internal systems by upgrading to a more recent version of IATI since the baseline report of June 2017.

The progress by Grand Bargain signatories in publishing their humanitarian data to IATI is encouraging and many organisations who have improved their IATI reporting over the last year have commented positively on its potential benefits – such as improving organisational performance, efficiency, opportunities for collaboration, evidence-based decision-making, accountability and transparency.

However, the process of publishing to IATI for the first time can appear daunting to both large and small organisations – and this may hinder further progress.

Feedback from those with experience of implementing IATI has underscored the importance of:

• Securing senior management understanding and buy-in at the outset of the IATI implementation process – this can help technical teams overcome challenges in coordinating across multiple departments, information management systems and, in some cases, affiliated organisations and legacy systems

• Aligning the process with other organisational and operational technical priorities where possible, such as systems reviews and upgrades

• Engaging in community discussion and accessing guidance and technical support.

Being able to demonstrate efficiency savings by enabling organisations to use their IATI data for multiple reporting purposes, for example via the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)’s Financial Tracking Service (FTS) and the EU’s European Emergency Disaster Response Information System (EDRIS) will be a key incentive for further progress on the Grand Bargain transparency commitments. This was also reflected in the self-reports by multiple Grand Bargain signatories6 from the different stakeholder constituencies.

OCHA’s FTS is working towards using the data that is published to IATI on its digital platform. FTS, the Centre for Humanitarian Data, the IATI Technical Team and Development Initiatives (DI) are collaborating on a project that aims to simultaneously demonstrate:

• A reduction in the reporting burden for participating organisations, in support of the Grand Bargain commitment to harmonise and simplify reporting requirements – which stands to represent further cost efficiencies

• That disaggregated and open data, published to IATI, is easier to compare and faster to process than bespoke manual reporting; this can be re-shared in analysis and visualisations available from the platform and elsewhere.

The next phase of the Grand Bargain transparency workstream should ensure that published data is relevant and accessible to potential users and that Grand Bargain signatories and the wider humanitarian community are supported in using IATI data for better analysis and decision-making, including through monitoring progress towards greater transparency. This requires a greater collective understanding of how data can or might support key processes within humanitarian response, at what stage, and by whom – as well as a commitment to providing the underlying data that can support such analysis. Demonstrating the benefits of using humanitarian data for better decision-making and learning by building an active community of data users and infomediaries, whose role it is to turn data into information, analyse and communicate findings will be an important next step.

Published immediately prior to the annual Grand Bargain meeting in June 2018 and based on data available as at 1 May 2018, this report aims to review the progress made by signatories in implementing the transparency commitments, share lessons learnt and propose recommendations for the way forwards. The findings of this report informed the recent workshop ‘Towards greater transparency in the humanitarian sector’ held at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Geneva on 20 May 2018 and will feed into discussions with the Grand Bargain co-conveners and signatories on how to further support Grand Bargain signatories in implementing their transparency commitments.