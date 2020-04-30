Supporting children’s nutrition during the COVID-19 pandemic

UNICEF and WFP are scaling up efforts to prevent and treat child wasting in response to the impact of COVID-19. At any point in time, an average 47 million children under 5 years of age suffer from wasting, a condition characterized by low weight for height. COVID-19 puts malnourished children at an ever-high risk of death and – for the children who survive – poor growth, development and learning.

Even before COVID-19 became a global pandemic threatening the health and well-being of the world, an estimated 47 million children under 5 years of age suffered from wasting, which puts them at higher risk of death. For children who survive, wasting adversely affects children’s body growth, brain development, and school performance.

Wasted children are at risk during this pandemic. First, they are at risk because of potential disruptions in the nutritional services that keep them alive. Secondly, undernutrition makes them more susceptible to infection. And finally, they are more vulnerable because they rely on parents for daily feeding, care and support.

If caregivers are sick, quarantined or unable to secure nutritious and safe food and drinking water, children will suffer. Therefore, as the COVID-19 pandemic reaches countries with a high burden of child undernutrition, including those affected by a humanitarian crisis, it is critical to include wasted children in the list of vulnerable groups to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic also risks becoming a nutrition crisis, as overburdened healthcare systems, disrupted food systems and income loss prevent children and women from accessing nutritious diets and essential nutrition services, including those for the early detection and treatment of child wasting.

Aligned with this analysis, the partnership between UNICEF and WFP will adopt a two-pronged strategy to respond to the immediate and medium-term needs to prevent and treat child wasting during and after COVID-19.