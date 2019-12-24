Adolescent girls and boys—who total 1.2 billion globally, with 90% in low- and middle-income countries—have been overlooked and underserved by the humanitarian system. Building on growing momentum to address the gaps in data and tailored responses for this population, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), with support from USAID/OFDA, has developed SAFE - Supporting Adolescents and their Families in Emergencies. SAFE is a psychosocial support and protection program model to strengthen the capacity of front-line actors so that adolescent girls and boys (ages 10-19) are safer, more supported, and equipped with positive coping strategies in acute emergencies.