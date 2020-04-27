Support Space - Service Mapping Tool

Service Mapping is a web app designed to provide useful information about services for refugees and migrants, host communities, returnees and persons at risk of statelessness, among others. The mobile tool allows you to see where you can access up-to-date information, services, assistance and the location of Support Spaces available in each country.

Support Spaces (in Spanish: ‘Espacios de Apoyo’) is a regional initiative supported by the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for refugees and migrants from Venezuela (R4V), which seeks to promote in a coordinated and joint manner, a network of spaces where people receive information, orientation and basic services that respond to their urgent needs.