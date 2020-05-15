Support to health workers on COVID-19 through a WHO App

A new World Health Organization (WHO) mobile app provides vital information to health workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering critical and timely knowledge resources in six languages- Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish- directly to the health workers’ mobile phones and tablets.

It includes up-to-the-minute guidance, tools, training, and virtual workshops, as well as crucial information on how they can protect themselves as they do their critical work.

The app’s design takes into account the results of a WHO Academy online survey conducted in March of nearly 20,000 health workers in 17 languages.

With this new mobile app, the WHO is putting the power of learning and knowledge-sharing directly into the hands of health workers everywhere.

The establishment of the WHO Academy as an internal Division of WHO based in Lyon, France is planned to be officially launched in May 2021 as the WHO’s state-of-the-art lifelong learning centre, applying the latest technologies and adult learning science to meet the learning needs of millions of health workers, policy makers and WHO staff around the world.

The application is available for free download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Arabic Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

More about the WHO Academy: http://academy.who.int

