Support for economic and social revitalization and resumption of cross-border Travel for Developing Countries

  1. Japan has been providing swift, comprehensive support to other countries in the battle against COVID-19.

  2. We are also looking ahead to a time after the pandemic subsides to assist developing countries in their economic and social revitalization and the resumption of cross-border travel. Japan will provide up to 100 million US dollars (approximately 10.8 billion yen) in assistance, primarily to the Indo-Pacific region, to support the three pillars of a vaccination data system, border control management, and infectious waste disposal.

  3. To achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Japan will continue to lead the efforts of the international community towards the swift defeat of COVID-19, and towards the recovery and sustainable development of the economies of developing countries.

