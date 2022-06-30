Support for developing countries to tackle environment and climate change challenges (25 June 2022)

Joint media release with:

The Hon Tanya Plibersek MP, Minister for the Environment and Water

Ahead of next week's United Nations Ocean Conference, the Australian Government is joining an international effort to help developing countries tackle urgent environment pressures and reduce the impacts of climate change.

The Global Environment Facility provides critical support for developing countries on climate action, restoration of land, plastic pollution, protection of international waters, the elimination of harmful chemicals, sustainable cities and strengthening biodiversity conservation.

This new commitment of $80 million over four years, builds on Australia's support for the Facility since its inception over 30 years ago.

It forms part of our $2 billion climate finance package from 2020-2025, a doubling of the 2015-2020 commitment through Australia's development assistance program.

Quote attributable to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong:

“Climate change is the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security and wellbeing of the peoples of the Pacific. “The urgency of climate action for our Pacific family is raised with me everywhere I go.”

Quote attributable to the Minister for the Environment and Water, the Hon Tanya Plibersek.

“There is no such thing as a healthy environment or healthy oceans without action on climate change. Ambition is our only option.

“The new Australian Government understands the urgency of the environmental challenges facing our planet, and we are committed to being a leader in the global fight to solve them.”

“This includes working closely with our Indo-Pacific neighbours to address the impacts of climate change, reduce marine plastic litter, support the blue economy and manage marine protected areas.”

