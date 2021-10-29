1. Executive Summary

Robust health systems are not only essential to ending HIV, TB and malaria as epidemics. They yield broader health outcomes, delivering health services in a sustainable, equitable and effective way. Resilient and sustainable systems for health (RSSH) are necessary for accelerating progress toward universal health coverage (UHC), and they help countries fight new pandemics such as COVID-19 and prepare for emerging threats to global health security. Efficient procurement and supply chain management (PSM) systems serve as a backbone and catalyst in the effective delivery of health programs, in addition to contributing to the attainment of UHC.

The performance and maturity of in-country supply chains requires strengthening, despite the numerous investments and progress milestones that have been met in this critical pillar and notwithstanding the remarkable efforts implementing countries have made to improve them. Some of the main challenges include:

Data reliability and information systems that require further strengthening;

A need to further intensify effective governance and coordination structures;

Storage and distribution arrangements that could improve efficiency, in addition to more consistently applying inventory management practices;

A supply chain workforce that requires further training to gain skills that will allow them to be more effective; and

Supply chain management systems require significant investments to deal with an ever-increasing throughput of health products.

In August 2020, the Global Fund launched the creation of a Supply Chain Roadmap (SCR) to strengthen and accelerate the development of efficient, agile, people-centric and sustainable national health system supply chains to ensure equitable access to quality assured and affordable health products.”

The SCR provides an enhanced supply chain vision for the Global Fund partnership, which will be driven by five strategic objectives and a focused set of thematic roles to be played by everyone involved. The SCR also defines a comprehensive operating model to support the vision by articulating a more expansive, responsive, and effective approach to meeting the needs of all stakeholders.