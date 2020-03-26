Supply Chain Inter-Agency Coordination Cell - Global Humanitarian Logistics Continuity Working Group: Terms of Reference (26 March 2020)

Background

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, was first detected in Wuhan city, China in December 2019. On 30 January 2020, the WHO Director General declared that the current outbreak constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. As of 23 March, more than 336,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide.

Global manufacturing and transportation concentration around a single-market (China) has led to unprecedented market pressure on items critical to the COVID-19 response, as well as having far-reaching effects on the wider global marketplace.

Supply Chain Inter-Agency Coordination Cell (SCICC)

The Supply Chain Coordination Cell (SCICC) is part of a coordination mechanism established UN Crisis Management Team (UNCMT) to support strategic guidance, operational decision-making, and overall monitoring of the global humanitarian response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In large scale health outbreaks, overwhelming demand, lack of market visibility and capacity, and competing on suppliers and contractors put undue pressure on the market. As a consequence,the crisis is affecting all humanitarian operations. The normal flow of supplies and services necessary to humanitarian activities is being hindered and so is the ability of humanitarian responders to perform their work. The following Working Groups will support the work of the SCICC:

Supply and Demand Working Group - Sharing insights on the markets of critical health items, coordinate procurement when possible, update and coordinate on the fulfilment of minimum requirements globally. Foster a global and coordinated approach to market. Participation by invitation. Chaired by WHO.

Global Humanitarian Logistics Continuity Working Group - Ensuring the humanitarian community has the ability to save lives through timely and reliable logistical service support and information.Detailed ToR below.