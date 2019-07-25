25 Jul 2019

Supply and Market Outlook Report Guidance Document, June 13, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 13 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.4 MB)

Summary

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) relies heavily on market monitoring and analysis to inform the project’s integrated food security analysis. Increasingly, FEWS NET provides decision support to USAID/Food for Peace (FFP) on food assistance modality feasibility, including local and regional procurement and cash and voucher (C&V) opportunities to inform emergency and development focused response efforts. Central to these analytical efforts is a firm understanding of the current food supply situation, including both domestic production and imports (regional or international). The FEWS NET Supply and Market Outlook (SMO) report was introduced during the project’s ongoing third phase (2012-2019) to provide regular in-depth analysis of staple food trends at critical times of the marketing year, offering a key resource and reference to project staff, USAID/Food for Peace staff, and partners. Today, this report is a central part of FEWS NET’s approach to market monitoring and analysis.

