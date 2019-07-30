30 Jul 2019

Summary of the UN General Assembly Plenary Meeting on the Responsibility to Protect (July 2019)

Report
from Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect
Published on 30 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (252.04 KB)

The UN General Assembly held a plenary meeting on the “Responsibility to Protect (R2P) and the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity” on 27-28 June 2019 as part of the formal agenda of its 73 rd session. The debate constituted the second consecutive year that the General Assembly formally considered R2P. One regional organization (European Union) and 70 member states made statements on behalf of 104 countries.

While the discussion demonstrated broad conceptual agreement on the principle of R2P, member states used the debate to reflect on the widening gap between words and deeds in implementation of the norm. At a time when more than 70.8 million people are displaced by conflict, war and persecution, member states recommitted to taking effective prevention action and timely responses to atrocity risks.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.