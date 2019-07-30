Summary of the UN General Assembly Plenary Meeting on the Responsibility to Protect (July 2019)

The UN General Assembly held a plenary meeting on the “Responsibility to Protect (R2P) and the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity” on 27-28 June 2019 as part of the formal agenda of its 73 rd session. The debate constituted the second consecutive year that the General Assembly formally considered R2P. One regional organization (European Union) and 70 member states made statements on behalf of 104 countries.

While the discussion demonstrated broad conceptual agreement on the principle of R2P, member states used the debate to reflect on the widening gap between words and deeds in implementation of the norm. At a time when more than 70.8 million people are displaced by conflict, war and persecution, member states recommitted to taking effective prevention action and timely responses to atrocity risks.