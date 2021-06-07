Summary Record, OPAG Meeting on AAP, 19 May 2021

INTRODUCTION

The Operational Policy and Advocacy Group (OPAG) of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) convened on 19 May 2021. The primary objectives of this meeting were to: (i) Reflect on the proposal for an Independent Commission for Voices in Crisis (ICVIC), and (ii) discuss what more the IASC can do to collectively address Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP).

SESSION 1: USG OCHA’S PROPOSAL FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF ICVIC

In his introductory remarks, the OPAG co-Chair, Mr. Geir Olav Lisle welcomed participants to the meeting, noting the significance of the AAP agenda and highlighted the need to do more to enhance collective accountability by among others, addressing the barriers identified in the ODI 2020 report. He reminded participants that the 29 April OPAG meeting agreed to further discuss the USG’s proposal for the establishment of ICVIC. He added that this will also be an opportunity to discuss what more the IASC can do to enhance collective accountability to affected populations. He welcomed Mr. Yasser Baki to present the ICVIC proposal.

Mr. Yasser Baki, Senior Humanitarian Affairs Officer, OCHA, provided an overview of the ICVIC proposal, noting that this was a proposal for a pilot, and that no decision had been taken to launch ICVIC. He offered his presentation as an opportunity for the IASC to develop the proposal further and determine how to take it forward. Acknowledging the extensive work done by IASC Results Group 2, the Grand Bargain Participation Revolution, Ground Truth as well as initiatives by individual IASC member organisations, he noted that the ICVIC proposal is not intended to discourage or disparage these tremendous efforts but rather to complement on them. Further, he indicated that the ICVIC proposal is not intended to create a new global system nor is it intended to duplicate the existing systems, noting that it was not meant to be an ombudsman system or take complaints from the public. He noted that while the barriers and gaps on AAP are known, it is the collective action, bringing together the actors which is crucial.