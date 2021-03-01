Summary Record, IASC ad hoc Principals meeting, 23 February 2021

Introduction

Mr. Mark Lowcock, the Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC) and Chair of the IASC, convened an ad hoc IASC Principals meeting to discuss issues on ongoing operational issues as well as COVID-19 response and priorities of the PSEA Champion for 2021.

COVID-19 Update

Dr. Ibrahima Soce-Fall, WHO Assistant Director-General for Emergency Response, updated Principals on developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO noted a global decline in the number of cases by 17% and deaths by 10% for the fourth consecutive week. As of 23 February, 111,419,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,470,772 deaths, were reported to WHO. WHO reported COVID-19 mutation strains they’re tracking, identified in the UK, South Africa and Brussels. Meanwhile in low resource and humanitarian settings, there is general decrease in the number of cases except for East Africa and East Mediterranean. However, this does not provide a true picture due to the low testing capacities. WHO noted the need for importance of continuing collaboration and synergies across Humanitarian Response Plans and the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plans so that public health and socio-economic consequences of the crisis could be addressed effectively.

WHO also updated IASC Principals on the work of the IASC Working Group on the Humanitarian Buffer. Informed, the IASC Working Group was working closely with GAVI on the operationalization of the Humanitarian Buffer with the GAVI Board expected formally endorse the Buffer in its next meeting in March 2021. The IASC Working Group was currently working to develop estimates of the roll-out costs involved. HRPs did not include vaccine roll-out costs and WHO noted the importance of developing coordinated country-level vaccination roll-out plans. Finally, WHO informed that it plans to publish an appeal for Ebola and raised its emergency levels for the outbreak in West and Central Africa. The UN Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator were recently informed of WHO’s plans for Ebola.

In the discussion, there was agreement that COVID-19 will require mid-to-long term responses given the continuing transmission in low resource and humanitarian countries and the socio-economic impact of the pandemic, and hence engagement with IFIs would

provide critical opportunities. To ensure a more efficient utilisation of the humanitarian buffer, there was agreement to for enhanced advocacy with Member States on inclusion of displaced populations and other vulnerable groups in national plans so as to preserve humanitarian funding. Secondly, it was noted that the implementation costs for the vaccine roll-out need to be factored in fundraising and advocacy efforts. The inclusion of NGOs in discussions on the Humanitarian Buffer was emphasised. It was noted that effort must be made maintain the gains from the COVID-19 response, on flexible funding which greatly enhanced NGOs ability to respond to the crisis. In addition, there is need by organisations to pay attention to the duty of care to staff, particularly in relation to the increasing risks to health and safety of staff, inclusive of those who are not involved in the COVID-19 public health response. There was general concern around the evolving Ebola situation in West and Central Africa.

ICRC noted that ICRC and IFRC will launch a joint appeal on vaccinations in March 2021. 45 out of 70 Red Cross delegations were very active in advocacy on equitable access to vaccinations through national plans, 10 delegations will be directly involved in national vaccination plans in coordination with Ministries of Health, 57 delegations will be supporting national Red Cross/Red Crescent societies in their efforts to vaccinate populations, and 25 delegations playing a neutral intermediary role to facilitate the last mile vaccination of populations in non-government controlled areas.

OHCHR noted that it continues to monitor and document concerns and reports of discrimination against populations vis-à-vis inclusion in national vaccination plans. OHCHR will work with the CMT to monitor compliance with normative standards and concerns around inclusion and work with relevant bodies to ensure coverage of populations. IOM expressed concern for migrants, IDPs, and refugees’ access to vaccination. IOM continues to advocate with governments for coverage of these population groups in national vaccination plans. Likewise, IOM plans to keep a limited number of vaccines to vaccinate humanitarian staff that would undertake vaccinations of populations not covered in national government plans.

UNICEF updated that COVID-19 vaccines were being shipped to 16 countries through the COVAX facility as of this week. UNICEF is also appealing for more than $1.6 billion for country readiness. UNICEF will soon share a survey on vaccination plans with IASC members to understand who among the humanitarian staff needed to and willing to be vaccinated. UNICEF was also sending emergency teams to Guinea in coordination with WHO in response to the Ebola outbreak.