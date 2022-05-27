Summary of the panel discussion on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of peaceful protests - Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/50/47) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda items 2 and 3

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,

political, economic, social and cultural rights,

including the right to development

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 44/20, in which the Council decided to convene, during its forty-eighth session, a panel discussion on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of peaceful protests, with a particular focus on achievements and contemporary challenges. In the resolution, the Council also requested the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to submit a summary report of the panel discussion to the Council at its fiftieth session. The present report summarizes the panel discussion, which was held on 29 September 2021.

I. Introduction

1 . Pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 44/20, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) organized a panel discussion on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of peaceful protests, with a particular focus on achievements and contemporary challenges, held during the forty-eighth session of the Council.

2 . The panel discussion was chaired and moderated by Vice-President of the Human Rights Council Yuri Borissov Sterk. Following an opening statement by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the panel discussion was organized around the remarks of four panellists.

3 . The panellists were the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule; the Hersch Lauterpacht Chair in Public International Law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and former Chair of the Human Rights Committee, Yuval Shany; the Secretary-General of CIVICUS: World Alliance for Citizen Participation, Lysa John; and the United Nations Police Adviser and Director of the Police Division at the Office of Rule of Law and Security Institutions, Department of Peace Operations, Luís Carrilho. During the ensuing panel discussion, contributions were made by representatives of 20 States and the European Union, one national human rights institution, three United Nations entities and five non-governmental organizations.

4 . The panel discussion provided an opportunity for States, international organizations and other relevant stakeholders to take stock of progress made in respecting and ensuring human rights in the context of assemblies, with particular attention paid to existing tools and their implementation; to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities, such as the impact of new technologies and the digital space on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, of expression and of association; and to identify areas where further guidance and cooperation may be needed. The panel discussion was made accessible to persons with disabilities through the provision of International Sign interpretation and real-time captioning.