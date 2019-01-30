30 Jan 2019

Summary of the panel discussion on the human rights of internally displaced persons in commemoration of the twentieth anniversary of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement (A/HRC/40/26) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Published on 17 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (308.46 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (331.59 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (409.21 KB)Russian version
preview
Download PDF (541.82 KB)Chinese version

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council decision 35/101, provides a summary of the panel discussion on the human rights of internally displaced persons in commemoration of the twentieth anniversary of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement. The discussion was held on 26 June 2018, at the Council’s thirtyeighth regular session. The report contains a summary of the conclusions drawn from the panel discussion in relation to using the momentum generated by the twentieth anniversary of the development of the Guiding Principles to further the promotion and protection of the human rights of internally displaced persons.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.