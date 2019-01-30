Summary of the panel discussion on the human rights of internally displaced persons in commemoration of the twentieth anniversary of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement (A/HRC/40/26) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council decision 35/101, provides a summary of the panel discussion on the human rights of internally displaced persons in commemoration of the twentieth anniversary of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement. The discussion was held on 26 June 2018, at the Council’s thirtyeighth regular session. The report contains a summary of the conclusions drawn from the panel discussion in relation to using the momentum generated by the twentieth anniversary of the development of the Guiding Principles to further the promotion and protection of the human rights of internally displaced persons.