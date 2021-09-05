Summary of the intersessional panel discussion on the fifteenth anniversary of the responsibility to protect populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity – Report of the OHCHR (A/HRC/48/39) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council

Forty-eighth session

13 September–1 October 2021

Summary

Pursuant to resolution 44/14, the Human Rights Council convened on 11 May 2021 an intersessional panel discussion to mark the fifteenth anniversary of the responsibility to protect populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

Participants pointed out the link between human rights violations and atrocity crimes, insisting on the importance of preventing violations at an early stage to avoid escalation into atrocity. In line with the 2005 World Summit Outcome, they recalled the primary responsibility of States in preventing atrocities. They mentioned the appointment of national focal points on the responsibility to protect, the adoption of national action plans for atrocity prevention, regular national risk assessments and measures to counter hate speech among possible practices to prevent atrocity crimes at the national level.

Participants also highlighted the deterrent effect of accountability measures and other guarantees of non-recurrence – from truth and reconciliation initiatives to human rights education and memorialization. They also underscored the key roles of open and vibrant civic spaces and meaningful and inclusive public and civil society participation in preventing atrocity crimes, and stressed the importance of the Human Rights Council mechanisms, as well as of national human rights institutions.