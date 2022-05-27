Summary of the biennial Human Rights Council panel discussion on unilateral coercive measures and human rights - Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/50/66) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June 2022–8 July 2022

Agenda items 2 and 3

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,

political, economic, social and cultural rights,

including the right to development

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 27/21 and its corrigendum, contains a summary of the Council’s biennial panel discussion on unilateral coercive measures and human rights, held on 16 September 2021, at the Council’s fortyeighth session.

I. Introduction

1 . In its resolution 27/21 and its corrigendum, the Human Rights Council decided to organize a biennial panel discussion on the issue of unilateral coercive measures and human rights, with the participation of Member States, relevant United Nations bodies, agencies and other relevant stakeholders, and requested the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to prepare and submit a report on the panel discussion to the Human Rights Council.

2 . OHCHR submits the present report to the Human Rights Council pursuant to that request.

3 . The latest biennial panel discussion was held on 16 September 2021, at the fortyeighth session of the Human Rights Council, and continued to serve as a platform for the exchange of views and experiences, with the objective of raising awareness among the relevant actors of the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights.

4 . The discussion focused on unilateral coercive measures, secondary sanctions and overcompliance by public and private entities that resulted in the extraterritorial expansion of sanctioning States’ jurisdiction.

5 . Among other issues, participants in the panel discussion considered the following: (a) the intended extraterritorial jurisdiction in the context of the application and enforcement of unilateral coercive measures, and the overcompliance that could occur as a consequence; (b) follow-up to and update of the recommendations of previous Council-mandated panels and workshops, held in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019, and the research-based progress report of the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee; (c) awareness-raising about the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights.

6 . The panel was chaired by the President of the Human Rights Council, Nazhat Shameem Khan. Opening remarks were delivered by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, and the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena Douhan. The panellists were: Associate Professor of International Law at Allameh Tabataba’i University and Secretary-General of the Iranian Association for United Nations Studies (Islamic Republic of Iran), Pouria Askary; Ignacio Ellacuría Chair in Social Ethics and Professor of Philosophy and Law at Loyola University Chicago (United States of America), Joy Gordon; Professor of International Law at Ghent University (Belgium), Tom Ruys; and Professor of Jurisprudence at Wuhan University School of Law (China), Zhang Wanhong.