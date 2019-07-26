Summary of the 9th Annual Meeting of the Global Network of R2P Focal Points

The European External Action Service, the European Commission and the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect co-hosted the ninth annual meeting of the Global Network of R2P Focal Points in Brussels, Belgium from 13 to 14 May 2019. This was the first meeting of the Global Network hosted by a regional organization. The meeting brought together senior government officials from more than 45 countries as well as representatives from the United Nations and several regional organizations, including the European Union, Organization of American States, African Union, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and Council of Europe.

During the meeting R2P Focal Points discussed the unique role regional organizations play in preventing and responding to atrocities and innovative measures implemented by such organizations. Participants discussed how R2P Focal Points can influence decision-making within their governments on particular mass atrocity situations and examined the cases of Myanmar, Venezuela and Yemen. In doing so, they discussed national and global best practices in the development of tools to prevent and halt genocide, ethnic cleansing, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Led by expert presentations, R2P Focal Points also discussed the linkage between R2P and the Women, Peace and Security agenda, particularly with regard to addressing sexual and gender-based violence.

This summary provides an overview of the key messages delivered by expert panelists as well as the outcome of discussions amongst R2P Focal Points during the two-day meeting.