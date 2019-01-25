Success indicators against good practices related to participation of people affected by crisis in humanitarian decisions

1. GOOD PRACTICES TO ACHIEVE GRAND BARGAIN PARTICIPATION REVOLUTION INDIVIDUAL COMMITMENTS, AND SUCCESS INDICATORS

Good practices to achieve individual commitments - aid organisations:

1) Aid agencies continuously provide essential and life-saving information to affected people and systematically collect, report and act on feedback from affected people at key decision points in the program cycle, explaining how their programming has been adapted to reflect these views.

When possible, the feedback from affected people is complemented and verified by affected people’s views and perspectives collected independently from the organisation providing assistance.

2) Aid agencies ensure that all segments of the affected population have the capacity to engage in effective participatory processes.

Indicators

Each aid organisation adopts the CHS or the IASC CAAP and demonstrates that its policies and practices are aligned with this commitment. This demonstration must include feedback on affected people’s perceptions of their engagement which is collected and processed independently from operational agendas, and disaggregated by sex, age and vulnerabilities.

Proposed data source(s): Each organisations’ CHS or IASC CAAP verification reports.

Each aid organisations demonstrates that its decision making is based on the engagement of affected people through mechanisms preferred by affected people. Evidence of this engagement should manifest itself in needs analysis, programme planning, M and E reports and recommendations, funding proposals and minutes of operational decision-making meetings.

Proposed data source(s):

Each organisations’ needs assessments reports, programme plans, M&E reports and recommendations, records of operational meetings, funding proposals and reports.