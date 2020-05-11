Submission from the GP20 Initiative to the UN Secretary General’s High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement, 8 May 2020

Introduction

This submission presents recommendations underpinned by good practices and challenges that have emerged in the implementation of the GP20 initiative since 2018. Observations draw from discussions on experiences on preventing, addressing and resolving internal displacement mainly in Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Colombia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Honduras, Indonesia, Iraq, Mongolia, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Ukraine. Discussions took various formats, including national workshops, regional State to State exchanges, webinars and global events. They were multi-stakeholder in nature by bringing together representatives of governments, UN agencies, NGOs, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, Regional Economic Communities and the World Bank and, where possible, internally displaced persons themselves or their representatives.

The examples included here are non-exhaustive and drawn from the documents in the references section listed at the end of this submission as well as input from some GP20 partners in UN agencies, NGOs and other entities at the national and global level. All lessons and recommendations in this document should be understood and pursued in full compliance with the following basic principles and standards: the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement; the African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons (Kampala Convention); the IASC Framework on Durable Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons; the centrality of protection; humanity, neutrality, independence, impartiality and ‘do no harm’; a people-centred, community-based and human rights-based approach; and durable solutions principles of voluntariness, dignity, safety and non-discrimination.

The final product of the GP20 initiative will be the forthcoming GP20 Compilation of Effective Practices on Preventing, Addressing and Resolving Internal Displacement. This compilation is being elaborated for governments, UN agencies, NGOs, development finance institutions, Red Cross and Red Crescent movement to share and inspire action on prevention, protection and solutions to internal displacement. It will also serve as the GP20 initiative’s main substantive contribution to the High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement. Ongoing workstreams and upcoming events of the GP20 initiative will also continue to generate insights and recommendations throughout the remainder of 2020 that can inform the Panel on a range of topics related to internal displacement, including: financing opportunities, the role of local governments, the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, the use of data on internal displacement situations, peacebuilding efforts, and durable solutions.