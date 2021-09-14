Student Wellbeing in Contexts of Protracted Violent Conflict

In contexts of protracted violent conflict, school environments play a key role in children’s psychological, social, and emotional wellbeing.

Research by the REALISE education project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) provides a better understanding of how violent conflict penetrates schools; the relationship between school staff, students, parents, and the local community; and the role of children’s social entourage. It identifies key considerations for education projects operating in these contexts and how they can best support the wellbeing of children, including those who are extremely isolated or experience marginalisation on the basis of gender or minority status.

